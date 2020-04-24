Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What the UK's coronavirus death toll is not telling us

What the UK's coronavirus death toll is not telling us

Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 03:26s - Published
What the UK's coronavirus death toll is not telling us

What the UK's coronavirus death toll is not telling us

Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities appear to be disproportionately affected by Covid-19 in the UK.

However, we don’t currently have enough public data to be able to understand how many of those who have died as a result of the virus come from minority ethnic backgrounds.

The Guardian's data editor, Caelainn Barr, takes a look at this this issue, as well as the other key information that is missing from the government's daily death toll.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ddavis4911

Deborah Davis @senatemajldr @realDonaldTrump What are Red States going to do if BLUE States go bankrupt, BLUE States are the Give… https://t.co/RLn5QP8A30 16 minutes ago

mar9111933

Mar11091933🌏💶🖤🧡🍀 RT @dlacalle: 3) How did Spain get its coronavirus response so wrong? Spain saw what happened in Iran and Italy – and yet it just overtook… 27 minutes ago

lise_latulippe

Lise Latulippe Nonetheless, Trump kept claiming the U.S. is outdoing itself during Thurs briefing, as the nation’s coronavirus dea… https://t.co/9UZ1g3jCoU 57 minutes ago

kramawoodgin

Mark Goodwin . around 250 deaths in South Korea and disease in distinct decline . NO JOKE what did the virologist say to th… https://t.co/XL18tdQhCj 1 hour ago

TinaPar70764063

Bopper @politvidchannel About time, when a so called Presidents tells people to inject themselves with disinfectant to kil… https://t.co/MJkYulcoS3 1 hour ago

bigskyrad

Edward C Weber “Doctors call president’s comments ‘jaw-dropping’ and dangerous...” What’s jaw-dropping to me is that anyone would… https://t.co/2Xnv5N3ngk 2 hours ago

catsformede

Deborah Efron 2/ What the American people get from Trump instead is two hours of self-congratulations, misinformation and temper… https://t.co/hXc2SLq8fZ 2 hours ago

TodaysPoll2

Survey Says..... RT @TodaysPoll2: The American death toll from CoVid-19 is nearing 50k. What do you think the final count will be? #CoronavirusUSA #COVID19… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.