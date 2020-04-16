Watch: Specially-abled woman beats odds, stitches masks for locals amid lockdown Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:29s - Published 1 week ago Watch: Specially-abled woman beats odds, stitches masks for locals amid lockdown A specially-abled woman in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur did her bit amid Covid-19 lockdown. Beating all odds, Madhubala decided to stitch masks with her feet. She then distributed her homemade masks to local villagers free of cost. India is under a nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus.