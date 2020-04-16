Watch: Specially-abled woman beats odds, stitches masks for locals amid lockdown

Global  

A specially-abled woman in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur did her bit amid Covid-19 lockdown.

Beating all odds, Madhubala decided to stitch masks with her feet.

She then distributed her homemade masks to local villagers free of cost.

India is under a nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

