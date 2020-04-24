Florida Man Accused Of Spitting On Cop, Claimed Had Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:27s - Published 1 day ago Florida Man Accused Of Spitting On Cop, Claimed Had Coronavirus A man accused of shoplifting in a central Florida convenience store, reportedly spit on a police officer and said he had coronavirus when they arrested him. Katie Johnston reports. 0

