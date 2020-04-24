‘Entire nation except Congress supporting govt during Covid-19’: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed Congress for not supporting the Centre during Covid-19 pandemic.

Javadekar said the entire country is standing with the government but only Congress is opposing.

"When the whole country is fighting a war against COVID-19, Congress is only fighting against the Central government.

Nobody else, but Rahul Gandhi and his gang are opposing the government.

They are battling against the Centre, not COVID-19," Javadekar said.