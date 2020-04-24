Global  

Coronavirus In Maryland: Gov. Larry Hogan Hopes To Lift 'Stay At Home' Order In May

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 40:33s - Published
Coronavirus In Maryland: Gov. Larry Hogan Hopes To Lift 'Stay At Home' Order In May
Watch Gov. Larry Hogan's full press conference on April 24, 2020.
ashlysarahii

ashly w no e RT @wjz: Gov, Larry Hogan will be announcing plans to gradually reopen Maryland Friday at 3 p.m. The plan will rank types of businesses bas… 2 minutes ago

lscottewart

Scott E RT @scotteblog: Governor Larry Hogan Announces Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery https://t.co/UhoehmUsna #Maryland #COVID19 #Coronavir… 5 minutes ago

JohnKnippenberg

High Plains Drifter RT @CumberlandTN: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced plans aimed at phasing in a safe and gradual approach to reopening the stat… 7 minutes ago

only1tw__

MS.228💕 RT @wjz: #BREAKING: Gov. Larry Hogan is hoping to lift the stay at home orders sometime in May as long as the coronavirus numbers or hospit… 7 minutes ago

pjonesmack

PJ-Mack RT @baltimoresun: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan outlines a three-stage approach to gradually reopening businesses, services and gatherings, but… 7 minutes ago

Santiag37675683

SDIY ❤🦄 RT @ABC7News: MARYLAND CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan holds a news conference to announce specifics on plans to reopen t… 11 minutes ago

mcfrsPIO

Pete Piringer RT @WTOP: Maryland @GovLarryHogan says the state could begin reopening some businesses and gradually lifting coronavirus restrictions next… 11 minutes ago

WTOP

WTOP Maryland @GovLarryHogan says the state could begin reopening some businesses and gradually lifting coronavirus rest… https://t.co/54rQfzhz2Q 13 minutes ago

