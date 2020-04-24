Coronavirus In Maryland: Gov. Larry Hogan Hopes To Lift 'Stay At Home' Order In May

ashly w no e RT @wjz: Gov, Larry Hogan will be announcing plans to gradually reopen Maryland Friday at 3 p.m. The plan will rank types of businesses bas… 2 minutes ago

Scott E RT @scotteblog: Governor Larry Hogan Announces Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery https://t.co/UhoehmUsna #Maryland #COVID19 #Coronavir… 5 minutes ago

High Plains Drifter RT @CumberlandTN: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced plans aimed at phasing in a safe and gradual approach to reopening the stat… 7 minutes ago

MS.228💕 RT @wjz: #BREAKING: Gov. Larry Hogan is hoping to lift the stay at home orders sometime in May as long as the coronavirus numbers or hospit… 7 minutes ago

PJ-Mack RT @baltimoresun: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan outlines a three-stage approach to gradually reopening businesses, services and gatherings, but… 7 minutes ago

SDIY ❤🦄 RT @ABC7News: MARYLAND CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan holds a news conference to announce specifics on plans to reopen t… 11 minutes ago

Pete Piringer RT @WTOP: Maryland @GovLarryHogan says the state could begin reopening some businesses and gradually lifting coronavirus restrictions next… 11 minutes ago