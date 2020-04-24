Headline Ask Dr. Nandi: Trump suggests 'injection' of disinfectant to beat coronavirus and 'clean' the lungs Sub-Headline

Global  

Ask Dr. Nandi: Trump suggests 'injection' of disinfectant to beat coronavirus and 'clean' the lungs

New research suggests that the coronavirus can be destroyed by sunlight.

After the info was presented to President Trump, he suggested that ultraviolet or very powerful light could somehow be used on an infected person to kill the virus inside.

