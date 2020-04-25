Global  

Widow of security guard who worked at Walmart and died of COVID-19 says she warned store of dangers

Widow of security guard who worked at Walmart and died of COVID-19 says she warned store of dangers

Widow of security guard who worked at Walmart and died of COVID-19 says she warned store of dangers

The Tri-County Health Department has closed a Walmart store in Aurora linked to at least three coronavirus deaths in the past few days.

Gia Aguilar, the widow of one of those who died, says she warned the store about potential dangers weeks ago.

