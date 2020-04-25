You're Un-Fired? Captain Of Coronavirus-Hit Navy Carrier May Be Reinstated

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit
The US Navy has recommended reinstating the fired captain of the coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt.

According to Reuters, the Navy's leadership on Friday appealed to Defense Secretary Mark Esper to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier.

Crozier was relieved of command after the leak of a letter he wrote calling on the Navy for stronger measures to protect the crew.

During this time of crisis, Captain Crozier is exactly what our Sailors need: a leader who inspires confidence.

Adam Smith House Armed Services Committee Chairman Sources say Crozier is one of the 856 sailors from the Roosevelt’s 4,800-member crew who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Crozier was fired by the Navy’s top civilian, then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.

Modly acted against the recommendations of uniformed leaders, who suggested he wait for an investigation into the letter’s leak.

