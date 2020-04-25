Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > More people creating and updating wills, Eugene law firm says

More people creating and updating wills, Eugene law firm says

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
More people creating and updating wills, Eugene law firm says
More people creating and updating wills, Eugene law firm says
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

More people creating and updating wills, Eugene law firm says

Who will inherit the family heirloom once you're gone?

What will your children be left with if the un- thinkable happens?

A eugene law firm says more and more people are trying to answer those questions since the coronavirus outbreak.

An attorney with gleaves swearingen l-l-p says they have seen a noticeable uptick in people wanting to make wills and plan their estates.

The firm says having a plan in place is particuarly important for people with young children and those nearing retirement age.

Without a will, spelling out exactly what happens after death, oregon law will take over.

Laurie nelson/attorney, gleaves swearingen llp?we do a lot of planning for people that don want the plan that the state of oregon presumes that we all wan?

Nelson says while it is possible to write your own will, she doesn recommend it.

She says too often they contain mistakes which are unlikely to get fixed after the person has




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KEZI9

KEZI 9 NEWS An attorney with the firm said she has seen a noticeable uptick in people wanting to make wills or update end-of-li… https://t.co/FGXPtqo2bF 2 days ago

JournoMarr

Tyler Marr RT @GlobalSaskatoon: WATCH: 2 #Sask lawyers say more people are looking into creating or updating their wills during the #COVID19 pandemic… 5 days ago

GlobalRegina

Global Regina WATCH: 2 #Sask lawyers say more people are looking into creating or updating their wills during the #COVID19 pandem… https://t.co/senPH41AKv 5 days ago

GlobalSaskatoon

Global Saskatoon WATCH: 2 #Sask lawyers say more people are looking into creating or updating their wills during the #COVID19 pandem… https://t.co/GfViKctOxH 5 days ago

orenji_km

lee-lee⁷ 🇰🇷🇺🇸 @CJ_InannaMoon Yeah, live your life, eff them, if they wanna bother you about updating fics maybe they should try w… https://t.co/6Re61SkAMj 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.