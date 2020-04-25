More people creating and updating wills, Eugene law firm says

Who will inherit the family heirloom once you're gone?

What will your children be left with if the un- thinkable happens?

A eugene law firm says more and more people are trying to answer those questions since the coronavirus outbreak.

An attorney with gleaves swearingen l-l-p says they have seen a noticeable uptick in people wanting to make wills and plan their estates.

The firm says having a plan in place is particuarly important for people with young children and those nearing retirement age.

Without a will, spelling out exactly what happens after death, oregon law will take over.

Laurie nelson/attorney, gleaves swearingen llp?we do a lot of planning for people that don want the plan that the state of oregon presumes that we all wan?

Nelson says while it is possible to write your own will, she doesn recommend it.

She says too often they contain mistakes which are unlikely to get fixed after the person has