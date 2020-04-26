Global  

Licensed child care providers meet community needs

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
On Thursday, Governor Kate Brown extended restrictions on child care facilities.
Team coverage tonight....a recent announcement was made by governor kate brown extending restrictions for child care facilities.

But as kezi 9 news reporter kennedy dendy explains...some daycare owners are able to operate as an emergency childcare service.

Amy: "we love what we do."

On thursday, governor kate brown extended restrictions on childcare facilities but those who*are approved under the "early learning division" are allowed to continue service.

This all falls under executive order 20-19 bridge: amy hanna has been a child care provider for 15 years...but just weeks she received a license by the state of oregon to stay open and provide emergency care for families needing assistance.

Amy: "our goal is to keep your kids safe, to keep them happy for us to still be able to operate and provide the care that is necessary for essential workers out there."

Hanna's license allows her to operate what's called a "registered family child care home, and "hanna's helping hands daycare" operates 24/7....that includes overnights and weekends, which can be difficult for families of first responders to find.

Amy: "we love kids and i think that's the main thing, is that it's about the kiddos."

She wants the community to know that there*are licensed operators still open who are a taking the right precautions to keep children safe and healthy through these difficult times.

Amy: "those of us who have our licenses are anxious and ready and waiting for parents to call us to say hey we need your help."

Reporting in eugene, kennedy dendy kezi 9 news.

Next on kezi nine news at




