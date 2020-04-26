Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:23s - Published now Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street and will start work again tomorrow after recovering from coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this christopher moore #RejoinEU RT @RonMooreMoreRon: Total reckless bellend that grandiosely declared the uk should ‘take it on its chin’ returns to work. Though, he stil… 7 minutes ago tnjudy 🇺🇸Trump 2020 #GodBlessAmerica RT @CBNNews: Johnson’s office said he would be back at his desk in 10 Downing St. on Monday, two weeks after he was released from a London… 7 minutes ago i newspaper Dominic Raab says Boris Johnson is 'raring to go' as PM returns to Downing Street https://t.co/3h7WbBjhIX 8 minutes ago Antrim Loyalist RT @BelTel: Live updates: PM Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street ahead of resuming work on Monday #coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/f… 9 minutes ago Web4ugroup Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street https://t.co/sSWQ2QVryK 14 minutes ago 𝐿𝑒𝓌𝒾𝓈. Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street https://t.co/w3VbWJsWIc 14 minutes ago cutchswife🌹 Boris Johnson seen arriving back at Downing Street as he returns to work https://t.co/iaxDQ2H9SX 16 minutes ago Kate 🇬🇧🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇦🇦🇺 Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street to get back to work tomorrow after coronavirus recovery https://t.co/8rbVl9RV5D 17 minutes ago