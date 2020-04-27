Arenal players return to training with social distancing rules

Arsenal players leave the club's training facilities in London Colney, Hertfordshire, where the Premier League side have decided to restart individual training in private during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A club spokesperson confirmed: “Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds next week.

Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times.

All Colney buildings remain closed.

Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home.”