Chuck Schumer Proposes Plan To Prevent Trump's Name From Appearing In Stimulus Checks
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to stop President Donald Trump's name from appearing in stimulus relief checks.
According to Business Insider, he plans to introduce legislation that would prohibit it from happening in the future.
The plan is called “The No Politics in Pandemic Recovery Act"or the "No PR Act" for short.
Schumer said: "President Trump unfortunately appears to see the pandemic as just another opportunity to promote his own political interests.