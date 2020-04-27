Here's the latest on the COVID-19 cases at Wabash Valley care facilities

Long term care facilities in the wabash valley have also seen cases of covid-19.

Glenburn home in linton, ketcham memorial in odon, and newton care center in illinois have all been periodically posting updates of cases and deaths in their facilities.

With their last update..

Glenburn home says it has nine residents..

And eight staff members who have tested positive.

There have been four deaths.

One staff member is in quarantine.

The other seven finished their two week quarantine on saturday.

Officials at ketcham say 11 residents are currently quarantined.

Two have recovered.

One resident is in the hospital there have been 13 deaths reported.

Six staff members are currently in quarantine four staff members have recovered.

Five staff have recovered and returned to work at the newton care center..

Officials are reporting 26 residents have tested positive and are quarantined in the facility.

There are currently 15 employees who have