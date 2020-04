Celebrate Your Mom This Mothers Day Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 00:23s - Published now Celebrate Your Mom This Mothers Day Celebrate you mom this Mother's Day by sending us her picture. Send them to [email protected] with her name, and make sure to help us with any harder pronunciations and we will work to share them in our upcoming Yes Pics segments! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Celebrate Your Mom This Mothers Day MOTHER'S DAY IS MAY 10TH -- ANDIT'S TIME TO CELEBRATE MOM!EVEN IF YOU CAN'T HUG HER THISYEAR... YOU CAN STILL SHARE THELOVE... BY SENDING IN A PICTURE-- FOR A FOX 47 SHOUT OUT!ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS E-MAILYOUR PICTURE TO YES PICS -- ATFOX 47 NEWS DOT COM.DON'T FORGET TO TELL US WHO'SPICTURED -- AND WE ALWAYSAPPRECIATE HELP ONHOW TO PRO





You Might Like

Tweets about this