Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And Elizabeth Warren Want To Stop Mergers During COVID-19 Pandemic
Sen.
Elizabeth Warren and Rep.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez want to stop mergers of large companies during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Business Insider, they plan to introduce a bill called “Pandemic Anti-Monopoly Act.” The Federal Trade Commission will then determine when “small businesses, workers, and consumers are no longer under severe financial distress.” Large companies are defined as businesses with over $100 million in revenue or market capitalization in the bill.