Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And Elizabeth Warren Want To Stop Mergers During COVID-19 Pandemic Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published now Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And Elizabeth Warren Want To Stop Mergers During COVID-19 Pandemic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez want to stop mergers of large companies during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Business Insider, they plan to introduce a bill called “Pandemic Anti-Monopoly Act.” The Federal Trade Commission will then determine when “small businesses, workers, and consumers are no longer under severe financial distress.” Large companies are defined as businesses with over $100 million in revenue or market capitalization in the bill.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren want to ban big mergers during the coronavirus pandemic · Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will introduce legislation to stop mergers...

