Could Ramsey return to the PL? Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:36s - Published 44 minutes ago Could Ramsey return to the PL? Sky Sport Italia Gianluca Di Marzio provides an update on the future of Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey amid reports of Premier League interest.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ForTheBoys @Ramsey_II hey mate just wanted to come by and say love you and your content makes***days loads better. Just wis… https://t.co/WzkZbQO9NV 1 day ago The Manila Times Ramsey was Tech’s leading scorer and fifth in the Big 12 Conference with 15 points a game. https://t.co/cbHPV8Jtti 2 days ago The College Network The College Network Texas Tech freshman Ramsey exploring NBA draft, could return https://t.co/jcLgXlBZrY 3 days ago Maria Rosales Texas Tech freshman Ramsey exploring NBA draft, could return https://t.co/pQY1FslVVp https://t.co/NDWX2oS2f7 3 days ago DIRECTVNEWS.COM Texas Tech freshman Ramsey exploring NBA draft, could return https://t.co/IyDSAfQTaL https://t.co/gQo7sFClyu 3 days ago FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © Texas Tech freshman Ramsey exploring NBA draft, could return https://t.co/Kij6gaXA4y 3 days ago Coach Billy Carson Texas Tech freshman Ramsey exploring NBA draft, could return https://t.co/UOAteFb0dn https://t.co/v1ODQYMpcB 3 days ago 'NewsDesk' Texas Tech freshman Ramsey exploring NBA draft, could return - https://t.co/iCovZHAIiu #breakingnews #news… https://t.co/y79quWmHj5 3 days ago