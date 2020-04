S Morrison (Pinto) RT @abcactionnews: The family says Winston is now doing a lot better. He was only sick for a few days. https://t.co/DkivHfU5Gb 21 minutes ago

Rob 🌴🇺🇸🎧🎨 RT @GarlicRush: Fascinating story of a pug contracting Coronavirus from his human family #WinstonThePug https://t.co/m9mPJy6iWD 42 minutes ago

Carelle RT @KKFXFox11: A Chapel Hill family’s dog has tested positive for coronavirus. The family was involved in a study at Duke in which the moth… 2 hours ago

KKFX My Fox 11 A Chapel Hill family’s dog has tested positive for coronavirus. The family was involved in a study at Duke in which… https://t.co/bRo4RUYYB0 3 hours ago

Rob 🌴🇺🇸🎧🎨 Fascinating story of a pug contracting Coronavirus from his human family #WinstonThePug https://t.co/m9mPJy6iWD 4 hours ago

Fox 18 KLJB Family dog tests positive for coronavirus in North Carolina https://t.co/GFntW2Ja8h 5 hours ago

ABC4 News Family's 'fun-loving pug' tests positive for coronavirus... https://t.co/oWlKR9L4qL 5 hours ago