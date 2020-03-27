Assemblyman Brian Miller out of ICU

Global  

After being diagnosed with coronavirus in March, Assemblyman Brian Miller has been moved out of the ICU.

He is out of icu....and praising the care he received at mvhs.

He says quote: "there are no words to express the amount of appreciation i have for the professionals at mohawk valley health systems. their constant care and unwavering attention during my illness will never be forgotten.

They are a credit to healthcare workers who fight this battle every day, putting themselves at risk in order to help others."

Miller tested positive march 20th... and had been in icu for more than a month.

