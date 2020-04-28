Oprah Winfrey to Give Commencement Speech on Facebook and Instagram Since high school and college seniors probably won't have a traditional graduation ceremony this year because of COVID-19, Facebook is hosting a virtual event, "#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020." Deans and principals from around the U.S. will issue messages to their students.

Celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Lil Nas X, Awkwafina and more will also address the graduates.

Miley Cyrus will perform her song, "The Climb." A virtual graduation hub in Messenger Rooms allows the graduates to also be able to host their own ceremony.

Instagram will kick off special features for the festivities on May 11.

The actual ceremony will take place on May 15 at 2 p.m.

EST.

IHeartRadio will also feature celebrity speeches to the class of 2020 by Jimmy Fallon, Hillary Clinton, John Legend and more.