See Halley’s Comet Debris Streak Across Sky During May Meteor Shower Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:58s - Published 5 days ago See Halley’s Comet Debris Streak Across Sky During May Meteor Shower NASA says Eta Aquarid meteors travel about 148,000 mph when colliding with Earth’s atmosphere, leaving behind “trains” of glowing debris for seconds or even minutes!

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Here's when to watch the sky this week for a meteor shower with pieces of Halley's comet While Halley's comet won't be not seen again until 2061, space dust from the celebrated comet will...

USATODAY.com - Published 2 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Imran Predhanekar See Halley’s Comet Debris Streak Across Sky During May Meteor Shower https://t.co/4VqOXiceTl 3 days ago hailes☯ Keep an eye out May 1st-5th guys!!😍See Halley’s Comet Debris Streak Across Sky During May Meteor Shower https://t.co/ZQamNDDSJ1 5 days ago The Grand Island Independent See Halley’s Comet Debris Streak Across Sky During May Meteor Shower https://t.co/tWUymv28ox https://t.co/Gyd4YGdVVd 5 days ago