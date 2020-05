Ant Middleton: A day in the life Video Credit: Men's Health - Duration: 07:10s - Published 5 days ago Ant Middleton: A day in the life 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Berwick LitFest RT @HarperCollinsUK: How do we break through our limits to achieve our life goals? Read Ant Middleton’s inspirational No.1 Bestseller, The… 26 minutes ago ᴊᴋᴇᴄʀx SAS Who Dares Wins is honestly such a sick show idec. I swear five mins with Ant Middleton would fully set me up for life 28 minutes ago a guy who isn't named Jeffrey People having a go at Ant Middleton haven't lived that life i guarantee it. I can imagine if I had lived that life… https://t.co/fmSUjjpEfl 1 hour ago MHMB🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇸🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏳️‍🌈🇮🇪 @ghud68 Yes but is this Ant ‘I don’t need experts’ opinions ‘cause I am an EXPERT AT LIFE’ Middleton talking? 😀 1 hour ago christie Crrrryyyinnnng. Fashanu trying to give Ant Middleton his mobile number is the kind of hilarity I need in my life ri… https://t.co/24Jb7UHNda 1 hour ago Buffcoat and Beaver A LUCKY CHARM. SOME DUDE FROM AN OF ICE WAS BIRD YOU FARTED CARVE ALL THE BLUE, DOLLS ARE KATE MIDDLETON CONSTIPATI… https://t.co/TSMC6Wgnnt 1 hour ago Laura Calvert John Fashanu trying to give Ant Middleton his phone number is the highlight of my life 1 hour ago Jen🛸 Literally haven’t cringed at something as much in me life as Fash going to give that Ant Middleton his phone number omg 2 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Ant Middleton urges calm over coronavirus



Ant Middleton urges calm over coronavirus The 'SAS: Who Dares Wins' star is "sensitive" to the COVID-19 crisis but he is determined to treat the outbreak with "common sense" and follow the UK.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:28 Published on March 20, 2020