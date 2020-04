Raiders' draft pick giving back to our community Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published 50 minutes ago Raiders' draft pick giving back to our community He may have only been a Las Vegas Raider for less than a week, but Henry Ruggs III is already giving back to our community. He's selling T-shirts, donating 3 meals to Three Square Food Bank for every shirt sold. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Raiders' draft pick giving back to our community BUT HENRY RUGGS THE THIRD ISALREADY GIVING BACK TO OURCOMMUNITY.HE ANNOUNCED ON TWITTER HE ISSELLING T-SHIRTS FOR A GOODCAUSE.FOR EVERY T-SHIRT SOLD....THREE MEALS WILL BE DONATED TOTHREE SQAURE FOOD BANK HERE INTHE VALLEY.AND A PERCENT OF THE MONEY MADEWILL GO TO 'THE ROD SCOTTFOUNDATION'.THE FOUNDATION WAS CREATED INMEMORY OF RUGG'S BEST FRIENDWHO WAS KILLED IN A CAR CRASHIN 2016.HENRY RUGGS THE THIRD WAS THELAS VEGAS RAIDERS' FIRST PICKIN LAST WEEK'S DRAFT.





