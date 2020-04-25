Regional NFL teams stack up in rounds two and three of NFL Draft

Josh shelton."

Draft night day two on newswatch 12 wrapped up earlier tonight and we're through the first three rounds.

Wide receivers went off the board quickly to start and then the first division two player ever selected in the first three rounds went 5-th in round two.

A lot to get to and cover tonight... cameron derby is also in the studio as we practice our social distancing, but contine to work hard to bring you the latest.

We will hear from him in just a bit.

The seattle seahawks had a pair of picks today between the second and third rounds.

Initially they had two picks in the second round but traded down.

And after a few seahawks fans were notably befuddled by their first round pick of jordyn brooks, the 12-th man can rest easy.

You got your pass rusher.

(topic key) it's 6-foot-4 -- 267 pound -- defensive end darrell taylor.

E-s-p-n ranks him as the seventh best edge rusher, but pete carroll and john schneider liked the raw talent they see in the tennessee volunteer.

He actually played outside line backer while at tennessee last season but collected 8 and a half sacks.

While not exactly considered a polished product, his explosiveness off the line is something the seahawks really like in this player.

(topic key) with the trade down into the third round, the seahawks filled a need along their offensive line.

Seattle picked up l-s-u's damien lewis with the 69-th overall pick.

The second best guard in the draft class who is an absolute bully on the o-line.

Pretty solid pick up there for seattle and they'll likely look to lewis to start this season.

After two picks in the middle of the first round, the raiders sat back and prepared for round three where they had three picks.

Two of those picks, back to back at 16 and 17 in the third round.

With those picks, the raiders acquired a couple of offensive weapons on their way over to las vegas.

(topic key) one of them is the swiss army knife of offensive talents.

Kentucky's lynn bowden junior can do it all.

At kentucky he finished the year as the wildcats quarterback after spending most of his time as a slot receiver.

He is elusive after the catch and scouts say he has great vision down the field, a potent combo.

Bowden was awarded the paul hornung award, which is given to the most versatile player in college football.

The very next pick the raiders selected their third wide receiver: bryan edwards.

He's a 6-foot-3 wide out that is described as a smooth route runner and fast.

While he's no down field burner, edwards has shown the ability to make some highlight reel catches.

(topic key) and then the raiders traded down with new england in the third round, getting a fourth round pick in return.

With that later third round pick, the raiders filled another need in their secondary with clemson's tanner muse: a speedy and physical safety out of the a-c-c.

That's where our friend cameron derby comes in.

He's been in his own draft war room today breaking down the local picks.

Cameron, where do you see some of these young bucks fitting in?

Well josh you are certainly right about my little war room i had going.

The niners were relaxing today, but i certainly was not.

I want to start by focusing on how the niners bitter rival seattle seahawks did today.

Pete carroll seems very focused on getting some competition going on the offensive line.

The seahawks go with damien lewis an offensive lineman that protected joe burrow this year.

The seahawks have been making move after move for lineman in free agency.

This line looks to be re-built and revamped.

Russell wilson got sacked 48 times, and hit 111 times last year.

I think this guy can fit into the competition for a spot very quickly.

This is already an offensive line where pieces move frequently, so he will fit in nicely i think.

And how could raider fans not be excited about the competition cooking in the wide receiver room?

2 wide receivers back to back in the 2nd round.

The raiders had the 12th most receiving yards in the league, but they play in a division with the speedy offense that belongs to the chiefs.

And if you know jon gruden, you know he loves competition.

These guys very well could play and could play right away.

Lynn bowden jr is a great slot talent, and is versatile enough to cook up trick plays.

He spent half of 2019 playing quarterback for kentucky.

We have an article on kdrv.com that has all the moves our regional teams made today, go check that out.

