School hall turns into sea of birthday cards for fundraising British veteran

TIME-LAPSE OF VOLUNTEERS LAYING OUT BIRTHDAY CARDS FOR CAPTAIN TOM MOORE 2.

VARIOUS OF BIRTHDAY CARDS IN SCHOOL HALL STORY: Thousands of birthday cards for fundraising British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore filled the hall of a school in England on Monday (April 27).

A time-lapse video shows the room in Bedford School filling with goodwill messages for Moore ahead of his very special 100th birthday on Thursday (April 30).

Moore has raised more than 29 million pounds ($36 million) for the National Health Service by completing laps of his garden with the help of a walking frame.

People tuned in from across the globe to watch his progress online, turning Moore into an unexpected focal point for a flood of donations to the state-funded healthcare system which is handling the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Since completing his 100 laps - breaking both his initial 1,000 pound target and then the Guinness world record for a charity walk - Moore has received over 125,000 birthday cards.

