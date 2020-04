Lily Collins donates $20,000 to Bethenny Frankel's charity Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published now Lily Collins donates $20,000 to Bethenny Frankel's charity Lily Collins has donated $20,000 to Bethenny Frankel's BStrong charity to help fund coronavirus relief efforts. 0

