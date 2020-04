Wynn Resorts & UMC partner for COVID-19 testing Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:29s - Published 50 minutes ago Wynn Resorts & UMC partner for COVID-19 testing Wynn Resorts has partnered with university medical center to give the company's employees free COVID-19 testing. Beginning on Monday, Wynn employees will have direct access to testing at certain UMC locations. 0

