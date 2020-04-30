MSU Police chief elected to board

Mississippi state university police chief...vance ric...has been elected to the international association of campus law enforcement administrators (iaclea) board of directors.

Rice will serve a three-year term as the organization's southeast regional director beginning in june.

Iaclea is the world's largest professional association devoted to excellence in campus public safety and law enforcement.

Rice has served as chief of the msu police department since 2014.

Prior to his appointment at msu, he spent 25 years with the university of arkansas police department.

Still more news ahead coming up... elective surgeries