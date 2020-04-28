Questions remain after four found dead in Sweet Home fire

New details about a family that lived in a mobile home that burst into flames yesterday, killing four.

Chynna, after speaking with neighbors and officials to try to find out what exactly happened in*this mobile home behind me that took the*lives of four... i've learned that at least one victim showed signs of trauma that is not consistent with that of a fire.

One neighbor says that there was a son living here who would*often go to work with his father and also a young daughter too...but it's not yet confirmed who was in the home at the time.

Other residents i spoke to today say those who lived in the home were quiet and kept to themselves..which is unlike how other residents interact.

We didn't even know those people.

Like, and that's kind of scary too because most of the neighbors are.

We trust and our friendly but it's kind of scary, knowing that less than a block away, and not just scary but it's sad, because we should know our neighbors?

She, along with many others i spoke to say they just want to know why and how this could have happened, and they say theyre not receiving much information...which is concerning.

I did speak to the fire chief who says they are*still trying to figure out the main cause of the fire.

