Rishi Kapoor Succumbs To Cancer, Dies In Mumbai At Age 67

Bollywood’s veteran star Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai this morning.

The actor was 67.

In a career spanning over 45 years, the actor took his longest break from movies post his cancer diagnosis.

He underwent treatment for leukemia for a year in New York after which he returned to the country and had a relapse.

The star was in the hospital for the past two weeks.

