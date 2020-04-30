Rishi Kapoor Succumbs To Cancer, Dies In Mumbai At Age 67
Bollywood’s veteran star Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai this morning.
The actor was 67.
In a career spanning over 45 years, the actor took his longest break from movies post his cancer diagnosis.
He underwent treatment for leukemia for a year in New York after which he returned to the country and had a relapse.
The star was in the hospital for the past two weeks.