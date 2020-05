Republic Services help boy celebrate birthday Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:57s - Published 2 weeks ago Republic Services helped a little boy celebrate his 3rd birthday on Wednesday. 0

Republic Services help boy celebrate birthday BIRTHDAY TODAY..NATS OF GARBAGE TRUCKSK-J'S PARENTS SAY HE LOVESPRETENDING TO BE A TRASH GUY...HE WAS ALSO SURPRISED BY HISFAVORITE REPUBLIC SERVICESEMPLOYEE, JUAN..TODAY..2:55 IT TAKES 5 MINUTES A DAYTO MAKE KIDS SMILE.AND THAT SMILE COMES TO ME ANDMAKES MY DAY SO MUCH BETTER,YOU KNOW.8:33 HE LOVES BEING THE TRASHMAN HE PLAYS TRASH MAN IN THEHOUSE OUTISDE IN THE YEARD..THERE WERE MARVEL-THEMEDBANNERS AND GIFTS, AS WELL.HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU K-J!





