Fulton County reports first death due to COVID-19, Tippecanoe reports 8 new cases Video Credit: WLFI - Published 44 minutes ago The death total for the State of Indiana is now over 1,000. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Fulton County reports first death due to COVID-19, Tippecanoe reports 8 new cases State department of health has released new covid-19 numbers. And cass county continues to lead the area with 40 new cases. That brings the county's total to 1,164. Montgomery county is reporting 27 new cases. Statewide - there are another 669 new cases. More than one thousand hoosiers have died from covid-19. Another 107 probable deaths have been reported. This afternoon we'll hear from governor eric holcomb about the state's efforts to fight the pandemic. You can find that on air and on wlfi dot com. With many people





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Orange County Reports Two Additional Deaths Bringing Total To 44



Orange County health officials reported two new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 44. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:28 Published 4 hours ago What coronavirus is teaching the US about dependence on foreign goods and global supply chains



While face shields are the need right now, the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to the global supply chain. It has also highlighted glaring shortfalls in American-made products. Denver7's.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 04:06 Published 13 hours ago