Fulton County reports first death due to COVID-19, Tippecanoe reports 8 new cases

State department of health has released new covid-19 numbers.
And cass county continues to lead the area with 40 new cases.
That brings the county's total to 1,164.
Montgomery county is reporting 27 new cases.
Statewide - there are another 669 new cases.
More than one thousand hoosiers have died from covid-19.
Another 107 probable deaths have been reported.
This afternoon we'll hear from governor eric holcomb about the state's efforts to fight the pandemic.
You can find that on air and on wlfi dot com.
With many people