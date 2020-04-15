Watch: Migrant workers from Maharashtra stopped from entering Madhya Pradesh
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Watch: Migrant workers from Maharashtra stopped from entering Madhya Pradesh
Migrant labourers, who were trying to return to their homes in Madhya Pradesh were stopped at the border.
They are now stranded at the stranded at Mumbai-Barwani stretch of National Highway 3 near Sendhwa.They were travelling from Maharashtra after the MHA allowed movement of stranded labourers between states.
The MHA has asked the states to develop standard protocols for inter-state travel.
Watch the full video for all the details.