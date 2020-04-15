Global  

Watch: Migrant workers from Maharashtra stopped from entering Madhya Pradesh

Migrant labourers, who were trying to return to their homes in Madhya Pradesh were stopped at the border.

They are now stranded at the  stranded at Mumbai-Barwani stretch of National Highway 3 near Sendhwa.They were travelling from Maharashtra after the MHA allowed movement of stranded labourers between states.

The MHA has asked the states to develop standard protocols for inter-state travel.

Watch the full video for all the details.

Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers from Maharashtra stopped from entering MP [Video]

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers from Maharashtra stopped from entering MP

A large number of migrant workers were stopped by the state police at Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border. They were trying to enter the state from Maharashtra. Migrant workers are now stranded at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published
'MP migrant labourers to get Rs 1,000 in their accounts': CM Shivraj Chouhan [Video]

'MP migrant labourers to get Rs 1,000 in their accounts': CM Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Rs 1,000 will be given in accounts of migrant labourers. The decision was taken to ease lives of daily wage workers during lockdown...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:48Published