Elon Musk Calls Stay-At-Home Orders 'Facist'

Elon Musk may make $750 million but it’s at risk of being stopped if Tesla’s factories remain closed.

According to Business Insider, Musk said shutdown of his Fremont plant “should be identified as a serious risk.” He said: "I would call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights.” Musk called the stay-at-home orders “fascist” and said it was not “democratic” or “freedom.” The orders are meant to be temporary protections to slow the spread of the virus until mass testing and vaccination can occur.