The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will honor frontline healthcare workers and first responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic with formation flights in Baltimore, Washington D.C.



Recent related videos from verified sources Jets Fly Over New York City as Tribute to Professionals Working During COVID-19 Pandemic



The US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds flew over New York City to honor all the first responders and frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic. The jets flew in formation beside each.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:14 Published 17 hours ago Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York



US military planes conducted a flypast over cities like New York and Philadelphia as a salutation to frontline workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic. US Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:14 Published 2 days ago