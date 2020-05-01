LeBron James Reveals 'Space Jam' Sequel Title On Instagram, James announced that the movie will be called 'Space Jam: A New Legacy.'

He also revealed that the movie will be released in 2021.

James takes over for Michael Jordan, who starred in the original 1996 movie.

The original movie scored over $230 million at the box office.

'New Legacy' is being helmed by Malcolm D.

Lee and produced by 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler.

Along with classic Looney Tunes characters, James is rumored to be joined by several other basketball stars.

They include Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Golden State's Klay Thompson and Portland's Damian Lillard.

WNBA players Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike will also reportedly make appearances.