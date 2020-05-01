Global  

How to get ready to use public spaces again

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Will you feel comfortable going back to normal when things reopen again?
Have died./// in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic..

Making the community feel safe in public spaces will be a priority.

After sitting in on destination medical center's final webinar in it's "road to recovery" series..

Kimt new three's jessica bringe is learning what's in the works to encourage the community to return to public spaces and events.

Jessica?

Live normally on a sunny friday like today?

Downtown rochester would be booming with people ready to get out and enjoy the weekend.

But the coronavirus pandemic has caused a massive dro?

Off in people using public spaces..

And that won't necessarily end when the pandemic does.

The university of minnesota design center says the lon?

Term impact of the virus on public spaces will be a domino effect..

As we begin to think of offices as more of meeting spaces while we work from home..

Instead of commuting for a nine to five job..

That will impact a city's layout.

That means a city could downsize on office space..

And eliminate parking spaces.

And as shoppers become used to cur?side pic?

Up... that may mean r?thinking city streets.xxx &lt;r?imagining streets that are less about parked cars and more about allowing vehicles to have access to pick up and deliver from stores i think is going to change the way we're going to think about the street and the curb and the sidewalk.

> fisher says this period may also inspire innovation in park designs..

Like having hedges function as dividers to maintain social distancing while still creating a pleasant and engaging space.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news three./// thank you jessica.

The rochester downtown alliance says it wll also work to make sure it's cleaning practices are made more transparent through its clean and safe ambassador program.

That includes sanitizing public benches..

Cleaning off graffiti and pressure washing sidewalks /// one of the hardes?hit




