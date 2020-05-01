Global  

New coronavirus testing lap up and running in Butte County

New coronavirus testing lap up and running in Butte County
A new coronavirus testing lab is now up and running in Chico.
New coronavirus testing lab is now up and running in chico.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live at the butte county public health department, kristian, how many samples can they test a day?

The lab is right inside this building&amp;.and they can test up to 40 samples a day.

This was the lab's firs* week of processing tests..

They*do no* physically test any patients at this location.

Local health care providers and hospitals will test people and send the specimens to this lab the samples go through several stages tgen go into a machine that will show if they are positive or negative.

Our duty is to serve the community and so that's what our goal is every day.

Covid -19 is a pandemic that is important to everyone.

Its important for us to help.

When a health care provider or hospital sends a sample for testing they will be able to get the results in just a few hours bertolucci says having another testing facility will help us better understand the coronavirus infection rate in butte county.

Live in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

The lab was funded by a $250,000 donation from north valley community foundation.

And-- another new state run testing site is opening up in tehama county.

The site will be located at the red bluff community center-- and will open open may 5th.

It is part of california's initiative to open up 80 new testing sites.

Another will be located in butte county at the the silver dollar fairgrounds in chico.

And one is also opening in shasta county at shasta college in redding.

### california




