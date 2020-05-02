Global  

Kansas City woman tests positive for COVID-19 three times

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:46s - Published
The thought of testing positive for COVID-19 is scary enough, but one Kansas City woman, Courtney Klema, has been in self-quarantine for almost a month thanks to three consecutive positive tests.

CENTER" IN NORTHEASTKANSAS CITY ON TUESDAY.THE THOUGHT OFTESTING POSITIVE FORCOVID-19 IS SCARYENOUGH -- BUT ONEKANSAS CITY WOMAN HASTESTED POSITIVE THREECONSECUTIVE TIMES.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORTAYLOR HEMNESS TALKEDWITH HER ABOUT LIVING INSELF-ISOLATION FORNEARLY A MONTH.COURTNEY KLEMA HASBEEN STUCK IN HERAPARTMENT SINCE EARLYAPRIL.

SHE'S WAITING TOTAKE HER FOURTH TESTFOR CORONAVIRUS.Courtney Klema/Tested positiveforCovid-19 three timesI think the third positive waswhen I was the most shockedand just because I think 14days is a, you know, generalestimate for most people forhow long their symptoms willcarry with them and how longthey'll test positive for it."SHE'S WELL PAST THATMARK NOW.

IT'S BEEN ALONG MONTH FORCOURTNEY, AND HERFAMILY.Kathy Klema/Courtney's momi thought for sure we weregoing to get it.COURTNEY'S MOM KATHYSAYS SHE WAS TAKINGPRECAUTIONS, INCLUDINGWIPING DOWN GROCERIES,AND DISINFECTING HERSHOES.

COURTNEY'S DADWENT TO HER APARTMENTTO FIX A LEAKY FAUCET,AFTER SHE HAD THOSEFIRST SYMPTOMS, BUTBEFORE HER FIRSTPOSITIVE TEST.Kathy Klema/Courtney's momchatted with her for about 30minutes and then left andcame home and he was angryand i think he was mad athimself then oh shoot ishouldn't have done that andhe went andshowered07:19:30Taylor Hemness"After finding out that hisdaughter tested positive forCOVID-19, Courtney's Dad lefthis home here in JohnsonCounty, and went a mile downthe road to another familymember's house, where hestayed in self-quarantine for14 days."THANKFULLY, THE FAMILYNEVER SHOWEDSYMPTOMS.AS FOR COURTNEY, THETRADITIONAL SYMPTOMS,A MILD COUGH ANDHEADACHE, ARE WHATSENT HER TO BE TESTEDIN THE FIRST PLACE.

BUTTHOSE MORE UNIQUESYMPTOMS WERE WORSE.Courtney Klema/Tested positiveforCovid-19 three times<My worst symptom wasprobably loss of taste andsmell




