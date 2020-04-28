Global  

Coronavirus Update: Students, Parents React To New York Schools Closing For Remainder Of Academic Year

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:02s
The news that schools in New York will remain closed for the rest of the academic year has some seniors figuring out ways to say goodbye and parents wondering what the 2020-2021 school year will look like; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

New York to keep schools closed for remainder of academic year

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said all state schools including colleges would remain closed for the...
NYC students to get virus-altered grading system

New York City schools will implement a new grading system for the remainder of the...
