US authorises use of anti-viral drug remdesivir for coronavirus patients
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
US authorises use of anti-viral drug remdesivir for coronavirus patients
US regulators have approved emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster.
It is the first drug shown to help fight Covid-19, which has killed more than 230,000 people worldwide.
The Food and Drug Administration acted after preliminary results from a government-sponsored study showed Gilead Sciences's remdesivir shortened the time to recovery by 31%, or about four days on average, for hospitalised Covid-19 patients.