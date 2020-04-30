Lockdown 3.0: Vikram Chandra decodes phased extension and other top news

The govt has extended the national lockdown for two more weeks but eased the restrictions, to a larger extent in orange and green zones.

Air travel, rail, metro and inter-state movement of people will continue to be restricted irrespective of zones.

Schools, colleges and other coaching institutes, along with hotels, cinema halls, malls and gyms will stay shut.

All industrial and construction activity can resume and shops can open in rural areas, even if they are in a red zone.

Here's a detailed look at what's allowed in the red, orange and green zones.