Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lockdown 3.0: Vikram Chandra decodes phased extension and other top news

Lockdown 3.0: Vikram Chandra decodes phased extension and other top news

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:02s - Published
Lockdown 3.0: Vikram Chandra decodes phased extension and other top news

Lockdown 3.0: Vikram Chandra decodes phased extension and other top news

The govt has extended the national lockdown for two more weeks but eased the restrictions, to a larger extent in orange and green zones.

Air travel, rail, metro and inter-state movement of people will continue to be restricted irrespective of zones.

Schools, colleges and other coaching institutes, along with hotels, cinema halls, malls and gyms will stay shut.

All industrial and construction activity can resume and shops can open in rural areas, even if they are in a red zone.

Here's a detailed look at what's allowed in the red, orange and green zones.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vikram Chandra discusses Covid-19 testing pace & other top stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra discusses Covid-19 testing pace & other top stories

Testing seems to be picking up in India as the Covid-19 menace continues to disrupt lives. India ranks 8th in the world in terms of testing. India's recovery rates are also improving, the govt said the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:13Published
India lockdown: The road ahead with Vikram Chandra [Video]

India lockdown: The road ahead with Vikram Chandra

With days to go for the lockdown, scheduled to end on May 3, all eyes are on the government. Vikram Chandra talks about India’s road ahead as the nation continues to battle the deadly novel..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:37Published