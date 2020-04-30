Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vikram Chandra discusses Covid-19 testing pace & other top stories

Vikram Chandra discusses Covid-19 testing pace & other top stories

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:13s - Published
Vikram Chandra discusses Covid-19 testing pace & other top stories

Vikram Chandra discusses Covid-19 testing pace & other top stories

Testing seems to be picking up in India as the Covid-19 menace continues to disrupt lives.

India ranks 8th in the world in terms of testing.

India's recovery rates are also improving, the govt said the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients also climbed to 25.19% with as many as 8,324 recoveries to date.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India rose to 33,050 on Thursday.

Globally, the United States is still the worst affected with over 60,000 deaths.

Interestingly, Sweden which didn't follow the lockdown model of containment is faring better than some of its European neighbours in terms of deaths per million.

The Covid-19 situation in Africa meanwhile is still to unravel.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 cases in the U.S. for April 30 [Video]

COVID-19 cases in the U.S. for April 30

Nearly 61,000 Americans have lost their lives due to COVID-19. On the other hand, over 124,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published
Free testing for everyone in Los Angeles [Video]

Free testing for everyone in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is the first city in the U.S. to offer free coronavirus testing to everyone. The city's mayor says he hopes this widespread effort will help further contain the virus.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published