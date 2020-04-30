Vikram Chandra discusses Covid-19 testing pace & other top stories

Testing seems to be picking up in India as the Covid-19 menace continues to disrupt lives.

India ranks 8th in the world in terms of testing.

India's recovery rates are also improving, the govt said the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients also climbed to 25.19% with as many as 8,324 recoveries to date.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India rose to 33,050 on Thursday.

Globally, the United States is still the worst affected with over 60,000 deaths.

Interestingly, Sweden which didn't follow the lockdown model of containment is faring better than some of its European neighbours in terms of deaths per million.

The Covid-19 situation in Africa meanwhile is still to unravel.