Vikram Chandra on 1,00,000 Covid cases, Super Cyclone, other top stories

India now has over 1,00,000 Covid+ cases however, as per government data, the country has a relatively low mortality rate.

With increasing movement of people and lockdown relaxations, these numbers are likely to grow further.

What is crucial at this juncture is that proper healthcare facilities be provided to those people who are travelling to their home states.

Meanwhile lakhs have been evacuated off the coast of Odisha and West Bengal as Super Cyclone Amphan is set to make a landfall on Wednesday afternoon.

