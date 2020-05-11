Global  

Covid: Vikram Chandra on PM Modi's speech at 8pm, & other top stories

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Prime Minister is scheduled to address the nation tonight at 8pm.

There is much anticipation over whether the Prime Minister will extend the lockdown or will he leave the decision to the states?

Will the Prime Minister speak about the unfolding migrant crisis?

Much is also being spoken about the economic stimulus package that is expected to be announced by the government, will the Prime Minister make a statement on this?

The nation's eyes will be glued on to their tv sets to listen to the Prime Minister's speech tonight

