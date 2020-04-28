Oprah Winfrey Hopes The World Becomes More 'United' After Coronavirus Pandemic

Oprah Winfrey began a 24-hour global livestream event called “The Call to Unite.” According to CNN, her discussion featured the event’s organizer Timothy Shriver, Bishop TD Jakes and Eckhart Tolle.

Winfrey said: "I am hoping we all come out of this more united ... seeing each other as a part of the whole." Other celebrities to participate were Julia Roberts, Mandy Moore and Yo-Yo Ma, among more.