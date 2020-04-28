Global  

Oprah Winfrey Hopes The World Becomes More 'United' After Coronavirus Pandemic

Oprah Winfrey Hopes The World Becomes More 'United' After Coronavirus Pandemic

Oprah Winfrey Hopes The World Becomes More 'United' After Coronavirus Pandemic

Oprah Winfrey began a 24-hour global livestream event called “The Call to Unite.” According to CNN, her discussion featured the event’s organizer Timothy Shriver, Bishop TD Jakes and Eckhart Tolle.

Winfrey said: "I am hoping we all come out of this more united ... seeing each other as a part of the whole." Other celebrities to participate were Julia Roberts, Mandy Moore and Yo-Yo Ma, among more.

