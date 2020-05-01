COVID-19 pandemic: People queue outside Ghazipur market

People queue outside the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur amid coronavirus lockdown on May 03.

People were seen following social distancing norms at the market.

While talking about the arrangements made at the market, DCP Delhi (East), Jasmeet Singh said, "Footfall has increased here as several other markets have closed.

We've set up channelizers and people are being sent inside through them.

Separate lanes have been made for cycle carts and mini-trucks.

Due to these measures, the situation has improved".

Till now, Delhi has recorded over 3700 positive cases of COVID-19.