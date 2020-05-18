Lockdown 4.0: People arrive to buy fruits, vegetables at Delhi's Ghazipur market

Global  

Video Credit: ANI
People arrived at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur to make purchases amid the lockdown.

The market reopened on May 16 after being shut for 2 days to undertake sanitization work in the area after secretary and deputy secretary of the market were tested COVID-19 positive.

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31.

Total number of active cases in the national capital has mounted to 9,333.

