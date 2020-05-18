Lockdown 4.0: People arrive to buy fruits, vegetables at Delhi's Ghazipur market
People arrived at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur to make purchases amid the lockdown.
The market reopened on May 16 after being shut for 2 days to undertake sanitization work in the area after secretary and deputy secretary of the market were tested COVID-19 positive.
The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31.
Total number of active cases in the national capital has mounted to 9,333.