COVID-19: People defy social distancing norms at Ghazipur market
|
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Social distancing norms were flouted at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur.
People crowded the market to buy fruits and vegetables.
Huge traffic was also observed at the location.
Despite repetitive alerts by government, people are failing to obey norms to avoid further spread of coronavirus.
Total positive cases in India have crossed 33,000 mark with 1075 deaths so far.