Handwara encounter: Army Colonel among 5 martyred, 2 terrorists gunned down

An Army Colonel was moang 5 security personnel who were martyred in the encounter in Handwara, J&K.

Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter that started on Saturday afternoon.

A joint operation had been launched after forces received specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

3 others from the Indian Army and a sub-inspector of the J&K police were also martyred in the encounter.

