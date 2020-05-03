Handwara encounter: Army Colonel among 5 martyred, 2 terrorists gunned down
Handwara encounter: Army Colonel among 5 martyred, 2 terrorists gunned down
An Army Colonel was moang 5 security personnel who were martyred in the encounter in Handwara, J&K.
Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter that started on Saturday afternoon.
A joint operation had been launched after forces received specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.
3 others from the Indian Army and a sub-inspector of the J&K police were also martyred in the encounter.
